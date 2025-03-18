Left Menu

Polymer Capital's Ambitious Japan Fund Launch Amidst Market Boom

Hong Kong's Polymer Capital Management is launching two Japan-focused funds to capitalize on the robust demand in the Japanese stock market. The initiative includes an equity long/short strategy fund and a long-only equity fund, led by Tokyo-based investment expert Daisuke Nakayama.

Polymer Capital Management, a major Hong Kong-based hedge fund, is set to launch two new funds targeting Japan, in response to strong demand in the nation's stock market. These developments come amidst reports of growth in hedge fund launches in Japan, as investors are drawn by the country's economic reforms.

The new funds include an equity long/short strategy and a long-only equity fund, with the latter being spearheaded by veteran investor Daisuke Nakayama, previously of J.P. Morgan. Nakayama's stewardship has seen impressive returns, notably surpassing the TOPIX benchmark by 20% since he joined in September 2023.

Polymer's expansion aligns with a broader surge in hedge fund activity in Japan. Prime brokers highlight the nation's emergence from economic stagnation and appeal to global investors. As per BNP Paribas, 20% of surveyed investors plan increased investments in Japanese hedge funds by 2025.

