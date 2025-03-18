Left Menu

Meta's Strategy: Tackling Misinformation In Australia

Meta Platforms is enhancing its fact-checking initiatives in Australia to combat misinformation and deepfakes amid upcoming elections. The company aims to remove harmful content and limit misleading information distribution on Facebook and Instagram, collaborating with news agencies for content assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:35 IST
Meta's Strategy: Tackling Misinformation In Australia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced its upgraded fact-checking program in Australia. This initiative is aimed at detecting and eliminating false content and deepfakes in preparation for the national election due by May. The social media giant emphasized its commitment to removing any content that might incite imminent violence, cause physical harm, or interfere with voting processes, while also curbing the spread of misleading information across its platforms.

Cheryl Seeto, Meta's Head of Policy in Australia, stated that content debunked by fact-checkers will receive warning labels and have reduced visibility in Feed and Explore modes. Local news agencies Agence France-Presse and the Australian Associated Press are collaborating with Meta for content review. This move follows a significant overhaul of Meta's fact-checking programs in the U.S., partly influenced by political pressures related to key topics such as immigration and gender identity.

In addition, Meta is clamping down on deepfake technology, wherein hyper-realistic AI-generated videos, images, or audio mimic reality. Any such content violating Meta's policies will either be removed or marked "altered" and demoted in the feed. If AI-generated content doesn't breach policies, Meta intends for users to be informed about its synthetic nature. This strategy aligns with Meta's global efforts to tackle misinformation during key elections worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025