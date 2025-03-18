Left Menu

Science Group's Strategic Board Shake-up and NASA Astronauts' Eventful Return

Science Group insists on board changes at consulting firm Ricardo despite rejection of previous proposals. NASA's astronauts, detained in space for nine months due to a faulty spacecraft, finally return home via SpaceX. A new crew replaces them at the International Space Station to resume operations.

In a renewed effort for organizational reform, Science Group has emphasized its demand for board changes at the British consulting company Ricardo. Despite having a significant 15% stake, the firm expressed dissatisfaction with Ricardo's lack of engagement on their proposal to replace the chair and two directors.

In a different narrative from the cosmos, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams embarked on their long-return journey from the International Space Station. Initially planned as a short mission, their stay extended to nine months due to technical setbacks, but they are now en route to Earth aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Meanwhile, a replacement crew has successfully docked with the ISS. SpaceX Crew Dragon, carrying new astronauts, completed its 29-hour flight to the station, marking the beginning of their mission and allowing Wilmore and Williams to commence their earthbound journey.

