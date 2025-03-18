Left Menu

Dutch Parliament Pushes for Sovereign Cloud Solutions

The Dutch parliament has approved motions urging the government to reduce reliance on U.S. software firms by developing a Dutch-controlled cloud platform. This initiative gains urgency due to shifting U.S. relations and aims for national tech autonomy and the prioritization of European firms in public tenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:27 IST
The Dutch parliament has taken a decisive step towards reducing its reliance on American software companies. Legislators have approved a series of motions urging the government to establish a cloud services platform exclusively managed by the Dutch. This move seeks to enhance national autonomy and cybersecurity amidst changing geopolitical relations.

One motion emphasizes the dangers of total dependence on U.S. tech giants, advocating for a national cloud designed entirely under Dutch management. Another motion suggests the government revisit its decision to utilize Amazon's web services for managing the Netherlands' internet domain hosting, while calling for the development of European alternatives.

The vote follows appeals from European tech companies for the European Commission to foster investment in European cloud technology via a sovereign infrastructure fund, along with a "Buy European" directive to support regional firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

