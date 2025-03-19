CONMEBOL President's Controversial Comment Sparks Outrage

The head of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, has sparked controversy with a remark deemed insensitive following a suggestion that Brazilian football clubs might pull out of the Copa Libertadores due to racism issues. Dominguez compared the scenario to 'Tarzan without Cheetah,' a comment that quickly drew criticism.

Brazil's government swiftly condemned the remark, highlighting what they consider CONMEBOL's insufficient measures against racial discrimination in the sport. The backlash intensified after CONMEBOL fined Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno for racial abuse against a Palmeiras player.

In response to the public outcry, Dominguez apologized on his social media account, clarifying that the expression used was a popular idiom without intent to offend. He reiterated his commitment to a discrimination-free football environment and pledged to ensure effective actions against racism.

