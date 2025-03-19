Samsung's Strategic Moves Amidst AI Surges and Stock Struggles

Samsung Electronics finds itself under scrutiny from shareholders as it grapples with the consequences of missing the recent surge in artificial intelligence technologies. Shareholders expressed dissatisfaction over declining stock performance at a recent meeting, prompting the South Korean tech giant to announce plans for significant deals aimed at stimulating growth.

Co-CEO Jun Young-hyun acknowledged Samsung's slow reaction to market trends in the semiconductor industry, particularly in high bandwidth memory chips crucial for AI projects. In efforts to boost its stock prices, Samsung is considering expanding a stock-based performance system to employees next year.

Confronting increased competition and economic uncertainties, Samsung envisions 2025 as a turning point to reclaim its market position. Despite discussed challenges, including U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China, strategic mergers and acquisitions remain at the forefront of Samsung's agenda to drive recovery and innovation.

