Mahindra Thar ROXX: Revolutionizing SUV Performance with AHRS Technology

The 2024 Mahindra Thar ROXX has made waves in the automotive industry with its integration of cutting-edge Monroe Ride Refine™ Advanced Hydraulic Rebound Stop (AHRS) technology. Unveiled in Kochi on August 15, 2024, this model sets a new standard in SUV performance and passenger comfort.

Engineered with the All-New M_GLYDE Platform, the Thar ROXX ensures precision handling and class-leading dynamics in various terrains. Monroe OE Solutions dampers featuring the next-generation Ride Refine AHRS technology provide superior energy absorption for smooth rides, even during high-energy bumps and deep potholes.

Monroe Vice President Hal Zimmermann highlights the vast tuning capabilities of Ride Refine AHRS, emphasizing its role in optimizing ride performance. This technology, along with Monroe's MTV CL piston valve and Ride Refine RC1 valve, significantly enhances handling and passenger experience, marking a revolution in SUV advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)