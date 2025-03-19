Leadership Transformation at Happiest Minds: Anantharaju Takes Charge
Happiest Minds Technologies has restructured its leadership team. Joseph Anantharaju has been promoted to Co-Chairman and CEO, while Ashok Soota assumes the role of Chief Mentor. Venkatraman Narayanan retains his position as MD & CFO. Together, Anantharaju and Narayanan will oversee M&A and Board matters.
- Country:
- India
Happiest Minds Technologies has announced a major reshuffle in its top-tier management. Joseph Anantharaju has climbed the ranks to become the Co-Chairman and CEO of the company headquartered in Bengaluru, as stated in a recent company announcement.
Anantharaju, who previously held the position of Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO of the Product & Digital Engineering Services Division, will now oversee all segments, including PDES, Infrastructure Management & Security Services, and GenAI Business Services.
Ashok Soota, the current Chairman, will add Chief Mentor to his title. Venkatraman Narayanan will remain as MD & CFO, managing critical departments like finance, internal IT, and talent acquisition. Anantharaju and Narayanan will jointly tackle mergers, acquisitions, and board-related responsibilities, reporting directly to Soota.
(With inputs from agencies.)