Leadership Transformation at Happiest Minds: Anantharaju Takes Charge

Happiest Minds Technologies has restructured its leadership team. Joseph Anantharaju has been promoted to Co-Chairman and CEO, while Ashok Soota assumes the role of Chief Mentor. Venkatraman Narayanan retains his position as MD & CFO. Together, Anantharaju and Narayanan will oversee M&A and Board matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:15 IST
Happiest Minds Technologies has announced a major reshuffle in its top-tier management. Joseph Anantharaju has climbed the ranks to become the Co-Chairman and CEO of the company headquartered in Bengaluru, as stated in a recent company announcement.

Anantharaju, who previously held the position of Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO of the Product & Digital Engineering Services Division, will now oversee all segments, including PDES, Infrastructure Management & Security Services, and GenAI Business Services.

Ashok Soota, the current Chairman, will add Chief Mentor to his title. Venkatraman Narayanan will remain as MD & CFO, managing critical departments like finance, internal IT, and talent acquisition. Anantharaju and Narayanan will jointly tackle mergers, acquisitions, and board-related responsibilities, reporting directly to Soota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

