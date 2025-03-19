Leapmotor’s UK Invasion: Affordable EVs Take on Britain’s Roads

China’s Leapmotor has officially entered the UK electric vehicle (EV) market, bringing two models to Stellantis dealerships as part of its joint venture with Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker. This marks a significant step in the global expansion of Chinese EV manufacturers. The T03 compact EV and the C10 large electric SUV are now available for purchase, with a third model, the B10 midsize SUV, set to launch later in 2024. To support this rollout, Leapmotor has equipped 44 Stellantis dealerships across the UK with trained staff to introduce these vehicles to British consumers, with a target to expand to 80 locations by the end of 2025.

One of Leapmotor’s key selling points is its aggressive pricing strategy. The T03 is priced at £15,995 ($20,763), making it the second most affordable EV in the UK after Renault’s Dacia Spring. Meanwhile, the larger C10 starts at £36,500, positioning it as a direct competitor to BYD’s Atto 3 but at a slightly lower cost. However, Leapmotor is not just competing on price; the company emphasizes technology and features as its major advantages. The compact T03, for example, includes a central touchscreen, a full-length sunroof, and advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control. Leapmotor’s UK managing director, Damien Dally, has stated that their goal is to offer EVs with premium technology at a competitive price point rather than simply being the cheapest option available.

Leapmotor’s expansion into the UK is backed by Stellantis, which acquired a 21% stake in the company in October 2023. Their joint venture, which is 51% controlled by Stellantis, gives the European-American automotive giant exclusive rights to export, sell, and manufacture Leapmotor EVs outside Greater China. Stellantis has already begun producing the T03 at a plant in Poland to supply the European market, while UK models will continue to be manufactured in China. Unlike the European Union, which has tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, the UK currently does not impose such restrictions, allowing Leapmotor to maintain its competitive pricing.

Leapmotor’s entry into the UK market signals an increasing presence of Chinese EV brands in Europe. With a focus on affordability, advanced technology, and an expanding dealership network, the brand is positioning itself as a serious competitor to established players like Renault, Tesla, and BYD. This move also reflects a broader trend of Chinese automakers leveraging global partnerships to accelerate their expansion. With Stellantis’ backing, Leapmotor is expected to gain significant traction in the UK and beyond, bringing more affordable EV choices to British consumers in a rapidly growing market.