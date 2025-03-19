Left Menu

Boeing and Sagar Defence Forge Future of Autonomous Surface Vessels

Boeing has partnered with Indian start-up Sagar Defence Engineering to develop autonomous surface vessels. This collaboration focuses on enhancing undersea domain awareness using the Wave Glider ASV platform. It marks a significant step in US-India defence cooperation, aiming to boost maritime security and innovation within India's defence ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Boeing has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with Sagar Defence Engineering, an Indian start-up, to co-develop and co-produce autonomous surface vessels. The collaboration was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding, stated an official release.

This agreement, involving Boeing's subsidiary, Liquid Robotics, seeks to enhance undersea domain awareness by advancing the Wave Glider ASV platform through improved manufacturing and system interoperability capabilities. The initiative aligns closely with the US-India defence cooperation roadmap and aims to establish a robust service and maintenance network within the region.

The collaborative venture is expected to not only fortify US-India defence ties but also promote innovative solutions for complex maritime challenges. Boeing and Sagar Defence highlight this as a pivotal project that could establish India as a central hub for wave glider technologies, boosting both local innovation and export potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

