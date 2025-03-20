Left Menu

Boeing's Starliner Faces New Hurdle Amid Past Setbacks

Boeing's Starliner capsule may require another uncrewed test before gaining NASA's certification for routine astronaut flights. Despite costly delays and competition from SpaceX's Crew Dragon, the spacecraft aims to secure its place as a key player in space transportation.

Boeing's beleaguered Starliner capsule might need to undergo a third uncrewed test flight, according to NASA officials. This comes after its first flight with astronauts necessitated a return via SpaceX's Dragon capsule due to technical issues.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned on SpaceX's Dragon after an extended stay caused by Starliner's propulsion system challenges, which pushed their mission from an intended eight days to nine months. Boeing's ongoing struggle with Starliner's development has proven costly for the company.

Despite setbacks, Boeing eyes future opportunities for Starliner, potentially serving private space stations. However, unresolved propulsion issues have kept NASA wary, leading to consideration of further testing before Starliner can resume crewed operations, as NASA currently relies on SpaceX's Crew Dragon for missions.

