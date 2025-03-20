Left Menu

India's 5G Data Boom: A Surge in Consumption and Connectivity

5G data consumption in India has reached 40 GB per user monthly, with the subscriber base projected to grow 2.65 times by 2028. Nokia's report highlights a threefold increase in 5G traffic and the expanding 5G device ecosystem, driving both residential and business data usage.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:05 IST
In a significant stride towards digital enhancement, India's 5G data consumption has soared, peaking at an average of 40 GB per user monthly, with a substantial increase expected in subscriber numbers, telecom giant Nokia reported on Thursday.

Nokia's annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report revealed that the compound annual growth rate of data consumption has risen to 19.5% over five years, forecasting a boost to 27.5 GB by 2024. This increase is bolstered by a remarkable threefold surge in 5G data traffic over the past year.

Spearheading technological advancements, Nokia India's Head of Technology and Solutions, Sandeep Saxena, remarked on the rapidly evolving 5G device ecosystem which has already seen a twofold increase to 271 million active devices. The rise of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is particularly notable, spurring data usage among residential and business sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

