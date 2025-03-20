Paras Defence Secures Major Contract for High-Powered Laser System

In a significant development for India's defence sector, Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd secured a Rs 142.31 crore contract with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Centre for High Defence Systems & Sciences (CHESS) to develop a state-of-the-art anti-drone laser system.

The project, set to be completed in 24 months, positions Paras Defence as a leader in indigenous military technology, marking the first of its kind in the nation. Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director of Paras Defence, emphasized the contract's importance in advancing India's defence capabilities through homegrown innovation.

Designed to counter emerging aerial threats, notably drones and missiles, the high-power laser technology represents a significant leap in modern warfare. With a projected total addressable market of Rs 25,000 crore, the initiative is anticipated to drive substantial growth for the company and create jobs for skilled professionals, alongside opportunities for exporting this advanced technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)