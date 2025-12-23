Punjab's Anti-Drone Heroin Bust: A Major Breakthrough
The Punjab Anti-Narcotics Task Force, alongside the BSF, recovered nearly 12 kg of heroin from a drone-dropped consignment in Amritsar. Extensive searches and coordinated efforts led to the discovery. Authorities are investigating further for linkages and have identified suspects for the operation.
The Punjab Anti-Narcotics Task Force, in collaboration with the Border Security Force, successively confiscated nearly 12 kg of drone-delivered heroin in an Amritsar village, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.
Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav reported that routine patrols had detected drone activity over agricultural fields in Dalleke village, sparking the successful drug seizure operation.
Under SP Gurpreet Singh's supervision, the ANTF executed a thorough search following intelligence on drone movements, leading to a significant heroin find. Investigations continue as officials aim to dismantle narcotic networks.
