Tech Tumble: China and Hong Kong Stocks on a Decline
China and Hong Kong stocks saw declines on Friday, driven by a drop in tech shares amid profit-taking pressures. Major indexes experienced their biggest weekly losses since February, with the tech sector in particular showing notable dips.
Stocks in China and Hong Kong took a downward turn on Friday, with tech shares leading the retreat amid increasing profit-taking pressures. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% and China's CSI300 index dropped 1.11%, both on track for their biggest weekly declines since February.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 2%, extending its distance from a three-year high. The tech sector notably led the declines, as the Hang Seng Tech index plummeted 2.9% and mainland China's Star 50 Index, which focuses on tech, dropped 2%.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation slid to a one-month low, and Alibaba shares decreased by 3.3%. Analysts from Caida Securities noted a growing downside momentum, predicting further weakness before a potential upward rebound.
(With inputs from agencies.)