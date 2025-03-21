Left Menu

Manus: Pioneering China's New AI Frontier

Chinese AI startup Manus registers its AI assistant in China, indicating strong domestic support. Gaining fame for its innovative general AI agent, Manus stands out in the global tech scene. The Beijing government backs its expansion, and a partnership with Alibaba's Qwen AI promises to boost its domestic rollout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus has made a significant stride by registering its China-facing AI assistant. This move comes as part of Beijing's strategy to bolster domestic AI firms that have secured international acclaim.

Manus, much like China's DeepSeek, caught global attention by releasing cost-effective AI models rivaling those developed in Silicon Valley. Recently, the company went viral by introducing what it claims to be the world's first general AI agent, noted for its ability to make decisions and perform tasks with minimal prompting.

State broadcaster CCTV and Beijing's municipal government are showing support for Manus. A strategic partnership with tech giant Alibaba's Qwen AI models could further aid the domestic expansion of Manus' AI agent, which is in high demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

