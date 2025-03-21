Air India Unveils CODi: Pioneering Digital Innovation
Air India announced the launch of its new Centre of Digital Innovation (CODi) in Kochi. The facility aims to enhance digital touchpoints, data, and AI capabilities. Inaugurated by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the center also features a design space called 'Bodhi Tree'.
Air India has announced the inauguration of its Centre of Digital Innovation (CODi) in Kochi. The new facility is focused on enhancing the airline's customer-facing digital technology, with special emphasis on data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. The initiative is part of Air India's continued effort to harness digital innovation for improved customer experiences.
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group and Air India, officiated the opening alongside CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and other senior executives. The center contains a unique design collaboration space named the 'Bodhi Tree,' aiming to encourage innovation and collaboration among Air India's digital teams.
The innovation center aligns with Air India's Vihaan.AI transformation program. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Air India, expressed confidence that the facility would further elevate customer experiences by employing digital touchpoints and AI technologies to create autonomous digital assistants capable of anticipating guests' needs.
