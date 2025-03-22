Tata Communications Unveils Vayu: A New Era in Cloud Innovation

Tata Communications has launched Vayu, its latest next-generation Cloud fabric aimed at revolutionizing enterprise IT. Positioned as a solution to rising Cloud costs and complexities, Vayu integrates AI and scalable infrastructure to assist businesses in navigating the Intelligent Enterprise era efficiently.

Vayu's key features include a unified architecture that promises to reduce Cloud costs by up to 30% while offering AI-driven scalability. The platform incorporates NVIDIA GPUs for on-demand performance, making AI model training and deployment seamless. Additionally, security and compliance are prioritized with a zero-trust framework catering to specific industry needs.

The platform's innovative design also ensures sustainability through carbon-neutral options and energy-efficient data centers. As industries increasingly adopt AI, Tata Communications Vayu positions itself as a pioneer in offering comprehensive Cloud solutions that streamline enterprise operations, optimize costs, and support long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)