Left Menu

Tata Communications Unveils Vayu: A New Era in Cloud Innovation

Tata Communications releases Vayu, a transformative Cloud fabric catering to enterprise IT demands, tackling Cloud costs, AI infrastructure, and multi-Cloud complexities. With an AI-powered, scalable, and secure platform, Vayu offers cost savings and sustainability, aligning with enterprise growth. It emphasizes integration, innovation, and ease of management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:57 IST
Tata Communications Unveils Vayu: A New Era in Cloud Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tata Communications has launched Vayu, its latest next-generation Cloud fabric aimed at revolutionizing enterprise IT. Positioned as a solution to rising Cloud costs and complexities, Vayu integrates AI and scalable infrastructure to assist businesses in navigating the Intelligent Enterprise era efficiently.

Vayu's key features include a unified architecture that promises to reduce Cloud costs by up to 30% while offering AI-driven scalability. The platform incorporates NVIDIA GPUs for on-demand performance, making AI model training and deployment seamless. Additionally, security and compliance are prioritized with a zero-trust framework catering to specific industry needs.

The platform's innovative design also ensures sustainability through carbon-neutral options and energy-efficient data centers. As industries increasingly adopt AI, Tata Communications Vayu positions itself as a pioneer in offering comprehensive Cloud solutions that streamline enterprise operations, optimize costs, and support long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025