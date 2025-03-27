Kim Jong Un Seizes Modern Warfare: The AI-Driven Drone Era

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed significant emphasis on the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned control capabilities in modern military development. On Thursday, state media reported his supervision of tests involving AI-equipped suicide drones.

During inspections of upgraded reconnaissance drones, capable of detecting a range of tactical targets and enemy activities, Kim stressed the urgent need for North Korea to focus on AI and unmanned systems in its arms modernization efforts. He advocated for a comprehensive national program to advance intelligent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military applications.

Photographic evidence from state media depicted these highly advanced drones in action, including a kamikaze drone targeting a mock tank. Kim's activities align with North Korea's recent collaboration with Russia, particularly in the context of the Ukraine conflict where drones have been used heavily by North Korean troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)