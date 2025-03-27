Kim Jong Un Prioritizes AI-Driven Suicide Drones in Modern Military Strategy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made it clear that unmanned control and artificial intelligence should be at the forefront of modern arms development. This assertive directive was revealed during his supervision of suicide drone tests equipped with AI technology, reported the state-run KCNA on Thursday.

Kim took the opportunity to inspect newly enhanced reconnaissance drones that boast capabilities to detect diverse tactical targets and monitor enemy activities both on land and sea. These new advancements in military technology demonstrate the regime's continued push for intelligent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) program, as emphasized by Kim who called for a far-reaching national initiative.

Images released by state media depicted UAVs zeroing in on targets, followed by explosive impacts, showcasing their potential destructive force. Kim's focus on reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems is suspected to be a component of deepening military ties with Russia, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where North Korean troops reportedly gain field experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)