Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Embraces AI and Drones in North Korean Military Makeover

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prioritized artificial intelligence and drones in military development, unveiling new reconnaissance drones and an airborne early-warning aircraft. The enhancements aim to counter limited radar capabilities. Meanwhile, North Korea's involvement in drone warfare in Ukraine provides valuable operational insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 07:41 IST
Kim Jong Un Embraces AI and Drones in North Korean Military Makeover
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a sharp focus on artificial intelligence and unmanned technology as key components in the nation's military arsenal, state media reported on Thursday. During inspections, Kim highlighted the importance of these technologies in advancing the capabilities of North Korea's armed forces.

The state news agency KCNA revealed that new reconnaissance drones, capable of detecting tactical targets both on land and at sea, have been unveiled. Additionally, North Korea officially introduced an airborne early-warning aircraft, potentially revitalizing its aged air defense systems, by converting a Russian-made Il-76 cargo aircraft for this role.

The strategic shift underscores North Korea's intent to augment its military proficiency, aided by battlefield experience from its troops deployed to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine, where they have been engaged in drone warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025