Kim Jong Un Embraces AI and Drones in North Korean Military Makeover

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a sharp focus on artificial intelligence and unmanned technology as key components in the nation's military arsenal, state media reported on Thursday. During inspections, Kim highlighted the importance of these technologies in advancing the capabilities of North Korea's armed forces.

The state news agency KCNA revealed that new reconnaissance drones, capable of detecting tactical targets both on land and at sea, have been unveiled. Additionally, North Korea officially introduced an airborne early-warning aircraft, potentially revitalizing its aged air defense systems, by converting a Russian-made Il-76 cargo aircraft for this role.

The strategic shift underscores North Korea's intent to augment its military proficiency, aided by battlefield experience from its troops deployed to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine, where they have been engaged in drone warfare.

