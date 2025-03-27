SKF Transforms Identity to Lead a Friction-Free Future

SKF, a leader in friction-reducing solutions for over a century, is revamping its brand to spotlight its role in making industries smarter and more sustainable. The Swedish company aims to align its identity with its modern commitments and grow its competitive edge in the global market.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, highlights the brand's renewed focus on innovation and sustainability. "Our brand is the accumulation of everything we do," he stated, emphasizing the importance of building favorability among stakeholders and solidifying SKF's reputation as a pioneer in reducing friction.

With a refreshed logo, color palette, and typeface, SKF's new brand identity reflects both its heritage and future aspirations. The updated look is part of a strategy to enhance marketing efforts and distributor support, positioning SKF as a leading force in the industry. These changes will roll out across digital channels throughout the year.

