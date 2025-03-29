Sukiya Temporarily Shuts Down Due to Food Contamination Scares

Sukiya, a leading fast-food chain in Japan, has announced the closure of nearly all its 2,000 stores nationwide for four days starting Monday. This decision follows recent food contamination incidents, including a rodent found in miso soup and a bug in another meal.

The company's parent, Zensho Holdings, experienced a drop of up to 7% in its share price following the revelations. Sukiya reacted by apologizing and promising to address the issues by temporarily closing its stores to implement preventive measures.

While most locations will shut down, a limited number in shopping centers will remain operational. With this move, Sukiya aims to restore consumer confidence and prevent future incidents that could further tarnish its reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)