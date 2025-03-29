Sukiya Temporarily Shuts Down Due to Food Contamination Scares
Japan's prominent fast-food chain, Sukiya, will close most of its 2,000 outlets for four days due to recent contamination incidents involving a rodent and a bug in their meals. This decision follows a significant drop in Zensho Holdings’ shares, the company owning Sukiya.
Sukiya, a leading fast-food chain in Japan, has announced the closure of nearly all its 2,000 stores nationwide for four days starting Monday. This decision follows recent food contamination incidents, including a rodent found in miso soup and a bug in another meal.
The company's parent, Zensho Holdings, experienced a drop of up to 7% in its share price following the revelations. Sukiya reacted by apologizing and promising to address the issues by temporarily closing its stores to implement preventive measures.
While most locations will shut down, a limited number in shopping centers will remain operational. With this move, Sukiya aims to restore consumer confidence and prevent future incidents that could further tarnish its reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
