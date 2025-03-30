Rocket Misfire: Isar Aerospace's Bold Attempt to Enter Europe's Space Race

A setback has occurred in Europe's ambition to join the commercial space race as a test rocket crashed and exploded moments after launch. The Spectrum rocket, developed by German startup Isar Aerospace, was uncrewed and aimed to be the continent's gateway into satellite launches.

This test was the first daring attempt from Europe's side to claim a share of the robust global satellite launch market. Designed for satellites weighing up to one metric tonne, the Spectrum took off from Norway's Arctic Andoeya Spaceport and represented a hopeful leap forward, with Isar Aerospace anticipating possible early termination.

The maiden flight, although unsuccessful, has yielded valuable data for Isar Aerospace. With no payload on this test mission, the key objective was to evaluate the systems of the company's newly developed launch vehicles, a crucial step that will inform subsequent efforts in Bavarian aerospace innovation.

