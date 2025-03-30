Norwegian Rocket Test Yields Vital Data for Isar Aerospace
Isar Aerospace successfully launched its Spectrum rocket from Norway, gathering important flight data despite the rocket's sea crash 30 seconds post-launch. The test aimed to collect data for future missions, with company CEO Daniel Metzler emphasizing the successful validation of their Flight Termination System.
- Country:
- Norway
In a recent test, Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket, launched from an island in northern Norway, provided crucial data despite crashing into the sea 30 seconds after lift-off. This European aerospace company's initiative aimed at collecting flight data for future missions.
The Spectrum, a two-stage launch vehicle intended for deploying small and medium satellites into orbit, took off at 12:30 pm on Sunday. The test flight was terminated mid-air, but Isar gathered a lot of valuable information, assured CEO Daniel Metzler.
Despite adverse weather conditions leading to prior launch cancellations, the event marked a significant step for Isar Aerospace, independent from the European Space Agency. The ESA lauded the company for its perseverance and data acquisition efforts in this rigorous field.
