Norwegian Rocket Test Yields Vital Data for Isar Aerospace

In a recent test, Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket, launched from an island in northern Norway, provided crucial data despite crashing into the sea 30 seconds after lift-off. This European aerospace company's initiative aimed at collecting flight data for future missions.

The Spectrum, a two-stage launch vehicle intended for deploying small and medium satellites into orbit, took off at 12:30 pm on Sunday. The test flight was terminated mid-air, but Isar gathered a lot of valuable information, assured CEO Daniel Metzler.

Despite adverse weather conditions leading to prior launch cancellations, the event marked a significant step for Isar Aerospace, independent from the European Space Agency. The ESA lauded the company for its perseverance and data acquisition efforts in this rigorous field.

(With inputs from agencies.)