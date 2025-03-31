China's Manufacturing Rebound Signals Economic Stability
China's manufacturing sector experienced a quicker expansion in March, as shown by official factory data, indicating economic stability despite ongoing trade challenges. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased to 50.5, surpassing February's 50.2, and aligning with the expected median forecast.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 07:10 IST
- Country:
- China
China's manufacturing industry showed signs of recovery in March, according to an official survey, suggesting that the world's second-largest economy is finding its footing amid trade tensions.
The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) reached 50.5 in March, up from February's 50.2, and consistent with predictions in a Reuters poll.
This 50.5 reading keeps the index above the crucial 50-mark, which distinguishes growth from contraction, indicating a stabilizing trend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nature-Based Solutions: Africa’s Answer to Climate Risks and Sustainable Growth
India's Port Industry: A Strategic Growth Trajectory
Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation
India's Trade Deficit Under Pressure Amid US Tariff Wars
Luxury Real Estate Boom: Unyielding Demand Drives Growth