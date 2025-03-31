China's Manufacturing Rebound Signals Economic Stability

China's manufacturing industry showed signs of recovery in March, according to an official survey, suggesting that the world's second-largest economy is finding its footing amid trade tensions.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) reached 50.5 in March, up from February's 50.2, and consistent with predictions in a Reuters poll.

This 50.5 reading keeps the index above the crucial 50-mark, which distinguishes growth from contraction, indicating a stabilizing trend.

