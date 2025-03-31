Left Menu

China's Manufacturing Rebound Signals Economic Stability

China's manufacturing sector experienced a quicker expansion in March, as shown by official factory data, indicating economic stability despite ongoing trade challenges. The purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased to 50.5, surpassing February's 50.2, and aligning with the expected median forecast.

China's Manufacturing Rebound Signals Economic Stability
China's manufacturing industry showed signs of recovery in March, according to an official survey, suggesting that the world's second-largest economy is finding its footing amid trade tensions.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) reached 50.5 in March, up from February's 50.2, and consistent with predictions in a Reuters poll.

This 50.5 reading keeps the index above the crucial 50-mark, which distinguishes growth from contraction, indicating a stabilizing trend.

