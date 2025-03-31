Trump Family's Crypto Empire: World Liberty Financial Under Scrutiny

World Liberty Financial, a promising decentralized finance project, is making headlines after the Trump family took control, securing a substantial portion of its $550 million fundraise. Despite ambitious objectives to make financial services accessible via cryptocurrencies, the project has been criticized for centralized control and potential conflicts of interest.

The governance tokens issued by World Liberty Financial, labeled as $WLFI, have been at the heart of this controversy. Unlike other decentralized finance platforms, these tokens cannot be traded, and the Trump family enjoys significant revenue entitlements. Experts question the economic benefits to token owners and raise concerns about the lack of financial participation for public investors.

In a field celebrated for decentralization, governance terms favor insiders, raising ethical and regulatory questions. Nevertheless, the Trump family remains committed, with plans to leverage cryptocurrency to enhance the U.S. banking system. The controversy continues as World Liberty faces scrutiny both for its governance structure and its entanglement with political and ethical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)