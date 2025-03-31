Goat Robotics Secures ₹2.66 Crore for Intelligent Automation Expansion

In a significant boost to India's robotics industry, Goat Robotics, an innovative startup from Coimbatore, has secured ₹2.66 crore in its latest funding round. This funding initiative witnessed considerable investments from Campus Angels Network and Asian-native entities, significantly empowering the startup's ambitions in intelligent automation.

The injection of capital will fuel Goat Robotics' endeavors in revolutionizing industrial processes through advanced robotics and automation solutions. Their focus remains on scaling manufacturing capabilities, enhancing research and development, and expanding market presence, with significant emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence to improve business efficiencies.

Goat Robotics, supported by esteemed investors such as Campus Angels Network and Pontaq Ventures, aims to redefine automation landscapes in India. Their strategies include refining AI capabilities and leveraging powerful industry partnerships to establish themselves as a major player in industrial automation, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

