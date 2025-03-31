Left Menu

Blue Origin Targets Spring for New Glenn Rocket Relaunch After FAA Clears Investigation

Blue Origin plans to launch its New Glenn rocket in late spring following an FAA investigation into a landing failure. The reusable first-stage booster didn't re-ignite its engines properly, prompting corrective actions. Blue Origin is set on improving propulsion systems for future missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:47 IST
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has announced its plans to schedule the second launch of its New Glenn rocket for late spring. This comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wrapped up its investigation into the unsuccessful landing of the rocket's first-stage booster following its debut mission in January.

During its inaugural flight earlier this year, the New Glenn rocket successfully deployed a satellite into orbit. However, the reusable booster failed to land on an ocean vessel due to improper re-ignition of its BE-4 engines. Blue Origin's subsequent investigation identified seven issues to correct, primarily concerning propellant and engine velocity control.

The FAA has stated that it will ensure Blue Origin meets required safety improvements before the upcoming New Glenn-2 mission. In its stride towards cost-cutting and efficiency, Blue Origin's CEO, Dave Limp, also announced a workforce reduction to refocus efforts on rocket production and rapid launch cycles.

