Trump Cracks Down on Ticket Scalping with New Executive Order

President Donald Trump is signing an executive order targeting ticket scalping in the U.S. live entertainment industry. The order demands compliance from ticket resellers with tax and competition laws, focusing on entities like Live Nation's Ticketmaster, often criticized for allowing bots to manipulate ticket sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 02:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is set to enact an executive order designed to combat 'exploitative ticket scalping' in the U.S. live entertainment ticketing sector, Reuters has learned.

The initiative instructs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to ensure ticket resellers adhere to tax regulations and related legal frameworks. Additionally, it mandates the Federal Trade Commission collaborate with the U.S. attorney to strictly enforce competition laws within the industry.

This move follows criticism directed at Live Nation Entertainment, particularly Ticketmaster, which holds a significant market share but has struggled with transparency and illegal bot activities. High-profile incidents such as the Taylor Swift tour ticket sale debacle have further spotlighted these issues.

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

