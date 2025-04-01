Trump Cracks Down on Ticket Scalping with New Executive Order

President Donald Trump is set to enact an executive order designed to combat 'exploitative ticket scalping' in the U.S. live entertainment ticketing sector, Reuters has learned.

The initiative instructs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to ensure ticket resellers adhere to tax regulations and related legal frameworks. Additionally, it mandates the Federal Trade Commission collaborate with the U.S. attorney to strictly enforce competition laws within the industry.

This move follows criticism directed at Live Nation Entertainment, particularly Ticketmaster, which holds a significant market share but has struggled with transparency and illegal bot activities. High-profile incidents such as the Taylor Swift tour ticket sale debacle have further spotlighted these issues.

