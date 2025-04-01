Lytus Technologies Amplifies Growth with OTC Market Entry and Strategic Expansion
Lytus Technologies Holdings began trading on OTC Markets under 'LYTFH', redirecting resources to expand platform services in HealthTech and digital infrastructure. It reported a 24% revenue increase and achieved profitability. The company plans to deliver transformative AI-powered healthcare solutions and secured $100 million in financing for growth.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a dynamic player in technology-forward platform services, has launched its shares on the OTC Markets under the ticker LYTFH.
The move promises to enhance market access and transparency for investors while channeling resources towards expanding HealthTech innovation and digital infrastructure. CEO Dharmesh Pandya emphasized the company's unwavering mission to provide value through cutting-edge technology, as it advances in India and internationally. The company executed a successful opening in FY2025 by boosting revenue by 24% to $12.01 million, achieving profitability, and maintaining a robust balance sheet.
In its new phase, Lytus pivots towards health sector transformation via personalized, AI-driven patient care in underserved Indian regions. With up to $100 million secured in strategic financing, Lytus is poised to lead as the healthcare sector advances at a 22% CAGR. The firm remains open to future major exchange listings contingent on conducive market conditions.
