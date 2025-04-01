Left Menu

Lytus Technologies Amplifies Growth with OTC Market Entry and Strategic Expansion

Lytus Technologies Holdings began trading on OTC Markets under 'LYTFH', redirecting resources to expand platform services in HealthTech and digital infrastructure. It reported a 24% revenue increase and achieved profitability. The company plans to deliver transformative AI-powered healthcare solutions and secured $100 million in financing for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:25 IST
Lytus Technologies Amplifies Growth with OTC Market Entry and Strategic Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a dynamic player in technology-forward platform services, has launched its shares on the OTC Markets under the ticker LYTFH.

The move promises to enhance market access and transparency for investors while channeling resources towards expanding HealthTech innovation and digital infrastructure. CEO Dharmesh Pandya emphasized the company's unwavering mission to provide value through cutting-edge technology, as it advances in India and internationally. The company executed a successful opening in FY2025 by boosting revenue by 24% to $12.01 million, achieving profitability, and maintaining a robust balance sheet.

In its new phase, Lytus pivots towards health sector transformation via personalized, AI-driven patient care in underserved Indian regions. With up to $100 million secured in strategic financing, Lytus is poised to lead as the healthcare sector advances at a 22% CAGR. The firm remains open to future major exchange listings contingent on conducive market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025