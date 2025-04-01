Left Menu

Ola Electric Dominates with 30% Market Share in Electric Two-Wheelers

Ola Electric reported selling 3,44,005 units in FY25, capturing a 30% market share in the electric two-wheeler segment. The company has cleared most of the February backlog and plans to complete outstanding registrations by April 2025 while scaling up Gen 3 production to meet high demand.

Ola Electric has claimed a dominant position in the electric two-wheeler market, selling 3,44,005 units in fiscal year 2025, which amounts to a 30% market share. According to the company, 23,430 units were registered in March alone, indicating robust demand both in urban and rural areas.

The Bengaluru-based company confirmed that they have nearly resolved the registration backlog from February and aim to complete the outstanding February-March registrations by April 2025. Strong demand for the Gen 3 portfolio is cited as driving the push to expand production.

Transitioning to in-house vehicle registration caused temporary disruptions, but Ola Electric reports improvement in daily registration volumes and backlog clearance. The company has accelerated the production of Gen 3 models in March and plans to further enhance it in April to expedite deliveries and improve customer satisfaction.

