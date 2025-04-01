Ghibli-Inspired AI Art Sparks Surge in ChatGPT Users

The quest to create AI-generated art in the style of Studio Ghibli using ChatGPT's image-generation tool has led to a dramatic increase in users for OpenAI's chatbot, causing temporary feature limitations due to server strain. The trend captivated global attention as social media platforms became flooded with AI-rendered images emulating the celebrated Japanese animation outfit's hand-drawn aesthetic.

According to Similarweb, the average number of weekly active users topped 150 million for the first time this year. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted a rapid user increase, revealing that one million users were added in a single hour, reminiscent of the initial momentum seen with ChatGPT's launch. SensorTower reported record highs in-user engagement, app downloads, and in-app revenues.

Despite their success, the AI-powered platform faced glitches and minor service disruptions due to the viral trend. OpenAI co-founder acknowledged the challenges related to capacity management might result in delays for new releases and sporadic slow service. Meanwhile, legal ambiguity looms over the AI art, with questions about copyright violations when mimicking Studio Ghibli's iconic style. Studio co-founder Miyazaki has previously expressed disdain for AI technology infiltrating artistic domains.

