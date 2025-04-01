Left Menu

EU Antitrust Battle: Major Carmakers Fined €458 Million for Recycling Cartel

Volkswagen, Stellantis, and other carmakers were fined €458 million by EU regulators for colluding in a vehicle recycling cartel from 2002 to 2017. The companies agreed not to advertise recycling capabilities and avoided paying dismantlers, suppressing consumer awareness of eco-friendly practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:17 IST
EU Antitrust Battle: Major Carmakers Fined €458 Million for Recycling Cartel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant crackdown by EU antitrust regulators, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and 13 other carmakers have been handed penalties amounting to €458 million. The ruling comes after the discovery of a cartel involved in end-of-life vehicle recycling from 2002 to 2017.

According to the European Commission, the automakers, organized by association ACEA, conspired not to compete in advertising their recycling capabilities and refrained from compensating dismantlers for processing obsolete vehicles. This agreement violated EU laws mandating firms cover recycling costs, ensuring car owners can dispose of vehicles free of charge.

Notably, Volkswagen received the heftiest fine of €127.69 million. In contrast, Mercedes-Benz escaped penalties by exposing the cartel. Companies conceded to the charges, receiving a 10% reduction in fines, with Stellantis noting provisions for the penalty in their 2024 financials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025