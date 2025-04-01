Cadillac's Formula One Debut: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

Cadillac, under the aegis of General Motors, gears up for its inaugural Formula One participation with a focus on meeting design deadlines conservatively, says Pat Symonds, an executive engineering consultant.

The team, which officially secured its slot recently, has been involved with car preparations ahead of the 2026 debut and is racing against time with crucial pre-season testing looming.

Symonds highlights the challenges faced by new entrants to the sport, such as building an efficient operation from scratch, and underscores the importance of American manufacturing for the initiative's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)