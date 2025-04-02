Left Menu

Global Business Moves: TikTok, Cartel Fines, and Telecoms IPOs

Recent high-profile financial activities involve Andreessen Horowitz's potential investment in TikTok, EU fines for a vehicle recycling cartel, MasOrange’s IPO exploration, and Becton Dickinson’s potential divestment of its life sciences unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 07:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Andreessen Horowitz, a major U.S. venture capital firm, is in discussions to invest in TikTok, aiming to secure the video app's control from its current Chinese ownership as led by President Trump.

The European Commission, alongside UK competition regulators, has fined carmakers including Volkswagen and Renault over 550 million euros following a probe into a vehicle recycling cartel.

Spanish telecoms entity MasOrange, backed by private equity, is considering an IPO next year, while Becton Dickinson, a medical devices company, is in talks to divest its $21 billion-worth life sciences division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

