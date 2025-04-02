Global Business Moves: TikTok, Cartel Fines, and Telecoms IPOs

Andreessen Horowitz, a major U.S. venture capital firm, is in discussions to invest in TikTok, aiming to secure the video app's control from its current Chinese ownership as led by President Trump.

The European Commission, alongside UK competition regulators, has fined carmakers including Volkswagen and Renault over 550 million euros following a probe into a vehicle recycling cartel.

Spanish telecoms entity MasOrange, backed by private equity, is considering an IPO next year, while Becton Dickinson, a medical devices company, is in talks to divest its $21 billion-worth life sciences division.

