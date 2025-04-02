Reliance and BLAST Forge Path to Revolutionize India's Esports Landscape
Reliance's RISE Worldwide and BLAST Esports partner to transform India's esports industry through a new joint venture. This collaboration aims to introduce global esports properties and create new tournaments in India, aligning with the country's rapid market growth. With over 600 million gamers, India is poised for esports expansion.
Reliance Industries' RISE Worldwide has teamed up with BLAST Esports to establish a joint venture focused on India's burgeoning esports market. This strategic alliance aims to introduce innovative Intellectual Properties (IPs) and adapt BLAST's globally recognized IPs for India's expanding gaming community, according to a joint statement.
The partnership seeks to leverage both companies' strengths: BLAST's expertise in esports media production and relations with leading game publishers, alongside Reliance's vast tech capabilities and distribution network. In doing so, they aim to host impactful esports events, fostering sustainable growth and innovation within the Indian market.
The announcement highlights India's status as one of the fastest-growing gaming markets globally, with over 600 million gamers. This growth potential is further bolstered by the Indian government's recent recognition of esports as part of the multi-sports event category. The joint venture is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape.
