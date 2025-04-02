Left Menu

Tata Electronics Appoints KC Ang to Lead Semiconductor Ventures

Tata Electronics has named KC Ang, former GlobalFoundries senior executive, as the President and Head of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing. Ang is set to lead their AI-driven foundry operations, pursue strategic partnerships, and strengthen Tata Semiconductor's global stance, with plans for a significant investment in a Gujarat fabrication plant.

Tata Electronics has appointed KC Ang, a former senior executive at GlobalFoundries, as the President and Head of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd.

Ang comes with over three decades of experience and will report directly to Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics. He is tasked with steering AI-enabled foundry operations and cementing strategic partnerships to establish Tata Semiconductor as a dominant force in chip manufacturing.

Tata Electronics intends to inject Rs 91,000 crore into building a semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, enhancing its capabilities in electronics manufacturing, design services, and employing over 65,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

