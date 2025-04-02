CleverTap and Infobip Transform Customer Engagement with RCS Messaging

CleverTap, a comprehensive customer engagement platform, has announced a new partnership with Infobip to introduce Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. This development allows CleverTap customers to create visually dynamic messages complete with images, videos, carousels, and interactive actions, elevating the standard for conversational marketing.

With RCS now reaching 1.2 billion users globally, its integration into Apple's iOS 18 is expected to increase this number to two billion by 2025. The technology offers real-time, verified brand communication, enhancing trust and enabling brands to deploy effective engagement strategies supported by detailed analytics such as read receipts and feedback.

Anand Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CleverTap, states that RCS is the future of brand-customer interactions, offering personalized experiences that adapt to evolving consumer expectations. Through this partnership, CleverTap and Infobip aim to empower businesses with AI-powered automation and personalized interactions, strengthening customer relationships and supporting growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)