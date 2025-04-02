India's Bid to Slash Electric Car Tariffs Sparks Controversy

India is gearing up to reduce import tariffs on electric vehicles, a decision that comes in the face of resistance from domestic automakers anticipating delays until 2029. The move is part of an effort to solidify a trade agreement with the United States, as disclosed by government and industry insiders to Reuters.

Automakers, including Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, have been lobbying Prime Minister Modi's administration to postpone tariff cuts, advocating for a gradual reduction beginning in 2029. Nonetheless, the Indian government is committed to slashing EV tariffs in the initial stage of a U.S. trade deal, a stance that aligns with U.S. concerns, especially from President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Local manufacturers fear that early tariff reductions could set a precedent affecting other trade discussions with the EU and Britain, potentially straining India's budding EV market. Tata Motors, currently leading EV sales with 2.5% market share, aims for 30% by 2030, while also participating in an incentive program for local manufacturing until 2029.

