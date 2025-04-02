Rishi Parti: Revolutionizing Logistics Through AI and Innovation

Rishi Parti, the mastermind behind Info-X and Cargorates.ai, is not your average entrepreneur. With a forward-thinking mindset, Rishi has transformed the logistics landscape using AI, automation, and digital prowess, making processes smarter and more efficient.

Starting Info-X at 24 as a small endeavor, Rishi expanded it into a global leader in logistics technology, now operating in 15 countries with over 215 employees. His remarkable adaptability and bold decision-making have driven Info-X's success and prominence in the sector.

By introducing groundbreaking tools like CARGORATES.ai and EZai, Rishi has streamlined complex logistics processes and significantly boosted efficiency. His journey of innovation and resilience serves as a powerful blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs aiming to make a societal impact.

