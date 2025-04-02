RPC Inc. Strengthens Permian Presence with Pintail Acquisitions

RPC Inc., a major player in the oil services sector, is set to expand its footprint in the Permian Basin through the acquisition of Pintail Completions, a leader in wireline completions services.

The deal, valued at approximately $245 million, is expected to significantly impact RPC's financial performance by 2025, including an increase in earnings per share and a surge in operating and free cash flow.

This strategic move underlines RPC's commitment to scaling its operations and enhancing service offerings in key regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)