RPC Inc. Strengthens Permian Presence with Pintail Acquisitions

RPC Inc. is acquiring Pintail Completions, a prominent wireline completions services company, for approximately $245 million. This strategic acquisition is anticipated to enhance RPC's earnings per share and boost operating and free cash flow by 2025, thereby fortifying its position in the Permian Basin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

RPC Inc., a major player in the oil services sector, is set to expand its footprint in the Permian Basin through the acquisition of Pintail Completions, a leader in wireline completions services.

The deal, valued at approximately $245 million, is expected to significantly impact RPC's financial performance by 2025, including an increase in earnings per share and a surge in operating and free cash flow.

This strategic move underlines RPC's commitment to scaling its operations and enhancing service offerings in key regions.

