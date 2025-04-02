Left Menu

YASH Technologies Achieves Summit Status with Salesforce

YASH Technologies has been elevated to Summit Partner status within the Salesforce Partner Program, highlighting its expertise in digital transformation and strategic consulting. This achievement underscores YASH's commitment to customer success and innovation in deploying Salesforce's Customer 360 vision with AI-driven solutions.

YASH Technologies, a global technology services firm, has ascended to Summit Partner status in the Salesforce Partner Program. This accolade places YASH among the elite consulting partners worldwide.

Ravi Dhote, VP at YASH, noted, "This recognition showcases our alignment with Salesforce's Customer 360 vision and demonstrates our ability to empower businesses through digital transformation." YASH's commitment to quality is reflected in its partner performance scores and customer satisfaction surveys.

Nitin Gupta, Global Head at YASH, emphasized their AI-led approach in enterprise solutions, stating, "The summit-level recognition validates our innovation prowess in accelerating digital transformations globally." YASH will continue to deepen its Salesforce expertise and present its offerings at upcoming global events.

