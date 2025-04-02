YASH Technologies Achieves Summit Status with Salesforce

YASH Technologies, a global technology services firm, has ascended to Summit Partner status in the Salesforce Partner Program. This accolade places YASH among the elite consulting partners worldwide.

Ravi Dhote, VP at YASH, noted, "This recognition showcases our alignment with Salesforce's Customer 360 vision and demonstrates our ability to empower businesses through digital transformation." YASH's commitment to quality is reflected in its partner performance scores and customer satisfaction surveys.

Nitin Gupta, Global Head at YASH, emphasized their AI-led approach in enterprise solutions, stating, "The summit-level recognition validates our innovation prowess in accelerating digital transformations globally." YASH will continue to deepen its Salesforce expertise and present its offerings at upcoming global events.

