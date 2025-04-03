Left Menu

Tonbo Imaging Secures Rs 175 Crore to Revolutionize Defense Technology

Tonbo Imaging announces securing Rs 175 crore in Series D pre-IPO funding from key investors to boost development of advanced infrared sensors and microwave technologies. This move supports global expansion and enhances battlefield intelligence systems for elite defense forces, ensuring technological edge in modern warfare.

Updated: 03-04-2025 16:35 IST
Defense technology startup Tonbo Imaging has announced the acquisition of Rs 175 crore in Series D pre-IPO funding. The investment round included significant contributions from Florintree Advisors, Tenacity Ventures, and the Export-Import Bank of India, paving the way for the company to file for its Initial Public Offering.

This new funding will expedite the advancement of cutting-edge infrared sensors and the commercial deployment of high-power microwave technologies designed to counter modern battlefield threats. In addition, it provides crucial working capital to support Tonbo Imaging's ongoing global expansion efforts.

According to Arvind Lakshmikumar, Founder and CEO of Tonbo Imaging, the investment enables groundbreaking innovations in infrared imaging and directed energy solutions. Tonbo's technologies are already utilized by elite defense forces in over 30 countries, ensuring superior battlefield intelligence and protection systems globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

