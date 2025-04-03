Indian IT Sector Navigates Tariff Uncertainties: A New Challenge
The Indian IT sector, while not directly impacted by Trump's tariffs, faces potential challenges due to slowdown in the US economy. The sector must remain adaptive amidst rising onshoring and changing immigration policies, as it seeks to capitalize on long-term outsourcing opportunities.
The Indian IT sector, heavily reliant on the US market, is cautiously observing President Trump's new tariff orders that, while not directly targeting IT services, could induce economic slowdowns affecting demand.
Analysts predict indirect effects as slower GDP growth in the US might alter decision-making timelines for tech investments, impacting verticals like manufacturing, logistics, and retail.
Despite uncertainties, the sector remains optimistic, viewing potential long-term gains from increased outsourcing, as companies might chase efficiencies amidst economic slowdown.
