Left Menu

Wimbledon's Iconic Hill Set for Stunning Transformation

Wimbledon's Henman Hill, beloved for its unique atmosphere and role in viewing tennis legends, is set for redevelopment. The project aims to improve accessibility and seating by 2027, coinciding with the Championships' 150th anniversary. The All England Club plans consultation with locals before application submission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:00 IST
Wimbledon's Iconic Hill Set for Stunning Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wimbledon's famed Henman Hill, known for its vibrant ambiance and as a prime spot for fans, is on the brink of transformation. The All England Club unveiled plans this week to revamp the area, famously referred to as Murray Mound, enhancing it to accommodate more fans and ensure better accessibility.

The redevelopment aims not only to honor the legacy of tennis greats like Tim Henman and Andy Murray but also to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the Championships in 2027. The project promises improved seating and more accessible viewing opportunities, set to be finalized after the 2026 Championships.

Club Chair Deborah Jevans emphasized the project's role in increasing wheelchair access and its importance in maintaining the hill's world-renowned atmosphere. Prior to submitting plans to the London Borough of Merton, the Club will engage with local residents next week for feedback and insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025