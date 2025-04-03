Wimbledon's Iconic Hill Set for Stunning Transformation
Wimbledon's Henman Hill, beloved for its unique atmosphere and role in viewing tennis legends, is set for redevelopment. The project aims to improve accessibility and seating by 2027, coinciding with the Championships' 150th anniversary. The All England Club plans consultation with locals before application submission.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Wimbledon's famed Henman Hill, known for its vibrant ambiance and as a prime spot for fans, is on the brink of transformation. The All England Club unveiled plans this week to revamp the area, famously referred to as Murray Mound, enhancing it to accommodate more fans and ensure better accessibility.
The redevelopment aims not only to honor the legacy of tennis greats like Tim Henman and Andy Murray but also to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the Championships in 2027. The project promises improved seating and more accessible viewing opportunities, set to be finalized after the 2026 Championships.
Club Chair Deborah Jevans emphasized the project's role in increasing wheelchair access and its importance in maintaining the hill's world-renowned atmosphere. Prior to submitting plans to the London Borough of Merton, the Club will engage with local residents next week for feedback and insights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Pressures Apple for Greater iOS Accessibility
BJP Legislator Challenges Security Measures Over Constituency Accessibility
Security vs. Accessibility: The Dilemma of BJP Legislator T Raja Singh
Boosting Accessibility: Feeding and Changing Rooms in Public Spaces
PNGRB Overhauls Gas Tariff System for Greater Accessibility and Investment