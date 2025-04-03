Left Menu

Global Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Economic Alarm

World markets plunged as President Trump's new trade tariffs sparked fears of a global recession. A 10% tariff on imported goods, coupled with severe reciprocal tariffs, led to declines in major stock indices and currencies. Analysts warn of potential U.S. and global economic downturns.

Updated: 03-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:46 IST
The global financial landscape faced a dramatic upheaval on Thursday as President Donald Trump implemented sweeping new trade tariffs. The move rattled world markets, with stocks, the dollar, and oil all taking a significant hit. Investors flocked to safer assets, including bonds and the yen, in response to the growing economic uncertainty.

Wall Street braced for turbulence, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures tumbling in anticipation of a rocky U.S. market opening. Across the Atlantic, European markets struggled amid concerns over a 20% reciprocal tariff imposed on the EU. In Asia, stock declines were pronounced, particularly in Japan and Vietnam, as these countries were hit hardest by the tariffs.

Analysts from major financial institutions, including JPMorgan and Fitch, have raised alarms over the potential widespread economic consequences. They caution that prolonged tariff measures could spur global recessions, prompting central banks to slash interest rates. Amid these developments, the financial markets prepare for further volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

