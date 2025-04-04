Left Menu

India's Sovereign Tech Future: Innovations Without Borders

Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant stressed India's need to maintain technological sovereignty, innovate in a cost-effective manner, and avoid becoming a technological colony. He advocated for AI models catering to India's linguistic diversity and the integration of AI with India's digital public infrastructure for unprecedented innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:14 IST
In a recent address at Startup Mahakumbh, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant spoke passionately about the importance of technology sovereignty for India. He warned against the pitfalls of adopting Western tech models, which could dilute India's rich cultural and civilizational heritage.

Kant emphasized the need for homegrown technology solutions, urging Indian startups to focus on creating AI models that are both multilingual and energy-efficient to serve the diverse and rural population better. He highlighted the potential for innovative breakthroughs through nimble and cost-effective approaches.

Furthermore, Kant praised India's digital public infrastructure and envisioned transformative advancements with the integration of artificial intelligence. He encouraged startups to explore emerging sectors like deep tech and green hydrogen while maintaining ethical governance inspired by companies like Infosys.

