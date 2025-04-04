Bolt.Earth Powers a Green Revolution: Transforming Workplace Mobility

BENGALURU, India – In a remarkable stride towards sustainability, Bolt.Earth has deployed EV charging infrastructure across more than 179 enterprise locations in India, heralding a new era of eco-friendly commuting.

As corporates lean into decarbonization, EV infrastructure is becoming essential for achieving ESG goals. With installations surpassing 1,190 chargers and serving over 4,360 users, Bolt.Earth stands at the forefront of India's green mobility shift, contributing to notable CO₂ emission reductions.

For companies striving for net zero, Bolt.Earth offers critical infrastructure, embedding EV charging into everyday business. Their intelligent Charging Management System not only tracks energy use but also quantifies emissions avoided, setting a new standard for Scope 3 emission management.

(With inputs from agencies.)