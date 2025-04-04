Left Menu

Bolt.Earth Powers a Green Revolution: Transforming Workplace Mobility

Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, has implemented workplace EV charging systems across 179+ locations, aiding companies in their sustainable mobility goals. The initiative addresses Scope 3 emissions, crucial for net zero targets. Their Charging Management System helps enterprises track and manage decarbonization progress effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BENGALURU, India – In a remarkable stride towards sustainability, Bolt.Earth has deployed EV charging infrastructure across more than 179 enterprise locations in India, heralding a new era of eco-friendly commuting.

As corporates lean into decarbonization, EV infrastructure is becoming essential for achieving ESG goals. With installations surpassing 1,190 chargers and serving over 4,360 users, Bolt.Earth stands at the forefront of India's green mobility shift, contributing to notable CO₂ emission reductions.

For companies striving for net zero, Bolt.Earth offers critical infrastructure, embedding EV charging into everyday business. Their intelligent Charging Management System not only tracks energy use but also quantifies emissions avoided, setting a new standard for Scope 3 emission management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

