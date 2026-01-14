Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Revolutionizes OTC Eye Care with New Generic Launch

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launched a generic OTC ophthalmic solution in the US for relieving itchy eyes, approved by the FDA. The Olopatadine Hydrochloride solution strengthens Dr Reddy's OTC portfolio, demonstrating capability in the US market. Pataday's US sales reached approximately $69.9 million for the year ending December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:15 IST
Dr Reddy's Revolutionizes OTC Eye Care with New Generic Launch
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched an over-the-counter generic ophthalmic solution in the United States, targeting the treatment of itchy eyes. This release follows approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, signaling a potential game-changer in the eye-care sector.

The solution, Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP with a concentration of 0.7 percent, acts as an antihistamine and is designed to provide temporary relief from itchy eyes caused by allergens such as pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander. This launch complements Dr Reddy's existing OTC eye-care offerings, available in 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent strengths.

Milan Kalawadia, CEO of North America Generics at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, highlighted that this first-to-market launch underscores the company's proficiency in delivering store-brand equivalents of popular OTC brands to the US market. He noted that the Pataday brand reported approximately USD 69.9 million in sales in the US over the previous year. Despite this significant launch, Dr Reddy's shares saw a slight dip, closing at Rs 1,186.45 on the BSE.

TRENDING

1
Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

 India
2
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier Lea...

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

 India
4
Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His Death

Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His D...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026