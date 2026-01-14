Dr Reddy's Revolutionizes OTC Eye Care with New Generic Launch

In a significant move, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched an over-the-counter generic ophthalmic solution in the United States, targeting the treatment of itchy eyes. This release follows approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, signaling a potential game-changer in the eye-care sector.

The solution, Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP with a concentration of 0.7 percent, acts as an antihistamine and is designed to provide temporary relief from itchy eyes caused by allergens such as pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander. This launch complements Dr Reddy's existing OTC eye-care offerings, available in 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent strengths.

Milan Kalawadia, CEO of North America Generics at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, highlighted that this first-to-market launch underscores the company's proficiency in delivering store-brand equivalents of popular OTC brands to the US market. He noted that the Pataday brand reported approximately USD 69.9 million in sales in the US over the previous year. Despite this significant launch, Dr Reddy's shares saw a slight dip, closing at Rs 1,186.45 on the BSE.